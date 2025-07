UPDATE (As of 9:40 a.m.): Police say that Ronald has been safely located. No further assistance is needed from the community.

Boise Police are asking the public for help in locating Ronald, who was last seen in the area of W. Smoke Ranch Drive and S. Five Mile Road around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say Roland was wearing grey pants and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information should call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.