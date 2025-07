BOISE, Idaho — A sudden and unexpected structure collapse of the drive-thru at the Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) location off Ustick Road and Milwaukee was reported at roughly 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews with the Boise Fire Department secured the scene, and according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, nobody was injured in the collapse.

There is currently no clear cause as to why the roof over the drive-thru failed.

The Boise Fire Department is investigating the incident.