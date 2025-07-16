Police investigating death of man found in Boise canal

BOISE, Idaho — Police are investigating the death of an adult male who was found dead in a Boise canal on Wednesday morning.

Officials say they received reports of a deceased person in the canal near Eagle Road and Wainwright Drive shortly after 6:30 a.m. Crews located the individual upon arrival, and detectives responded to investigate the scene.

Police have since cleared the area, but the identity of the individual found in the canal has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.