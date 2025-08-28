Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Water line break fully closes Overland Road near Vinnell intersection

Kelsie Rose / Idaho News 6
BOISE, Idaho — A portion of Overland Road near Vinnell is closed due to a water line break that is flooding the road.

Boise Police and Boise Fire are on the scene.

Wendy's parking lot flooded by water line break

Boise Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

We will continue to update this story.

