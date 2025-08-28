Water line break fully closes Overland Road near Vinnell intersection

BOISE, Idaho — A portion of Overland Road near Vinnell is closed due to a water line break that is flooding the road.

Boise Police and Boise Fire are on the scene.

Boise Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Overland Road is completely shut down near the intersection of Vinnell due to a water line break that is flooding the roadway with water.

Boise Police and Boise Fire are on scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 28, 2025

