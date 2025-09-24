Boise’s Open Streets to turn busy Ustick Road into pedestrian and bicycle haven

BOISE, Idaho — A busy stretch of Ustick Road between Cole Road and Mountain View Drive will soon be filled with people on bikes, rollerblades, skateboards, and on foot — instead of in cars — for the Boise Bike Project’s annual Open Streets event.

“We're inviting our community to come walk, bike, of course, rollerblade, skateboard on a street, a pretty major arterial, and to experience what that feels like,” said Gillian Horn, the Development Director with the Boise Bike Project.

The event will close the roadway for a mile-long celebration featuring live music, food, art, and booths from community partners.

“It's just gonna be a big community celebration and then celebrating what that space feels like when it's safe for every type of road user,” Horn said.

Daniel Hamrick, who lives near Ustick, said he’s looking forward to experiencing the busy street in a new way.

“I think it's cool and unique because we don't get a lot of time as neighbors coming together as a community,” Hamrick said. “I think it's nice to have people walking and biking, as opposed to just constant cars back-and-forth all day.”

The event is partially funded by the city’s Energize Our Neighborhoods grant, and aims to shut down a street in a different neighborhood each year.

“We'd like to hit every neighborhood in Boise if we can,” Horn said.

Hamrick said gatherings like Open Streets help build connections among neighbors.

“I love big community events. I think getting everybody out of their house, bringing their kids, their dogs, their family, and just having a good time getting the community together is a good and necessary thing to do,” said Hamrick.

This year’s Open Streets will take place on Sunday, September 28, from noon to 5 p.m. on Ustick Road between Cole Road and Mountain View Drive.