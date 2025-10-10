Boise breaks ground on 212-unit affordable housing project as rent prices soar

BOISE, Idaho — City officials broke ground on the new Dorado Station Apartments in West Boise, aimed at bringing more affordable housing options to a neighborhood grappling with rising costs.

"Today we broke ground on that 212-unit housing project that will bring housing choice and affordable housing to this neighborhood just off Fairview in Boise," Maureen Brewer, Planning Director for the City of Boise, said.

The Dorado Station Apartments will be a six-story, all-electric building in West Boise, adding a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom homes to the area's housing stock.

Jake Wood, Managing Director of J. Fisher Companies, described the project's design and features.

"It has 5 stories of apartments over 1 level of podium parking, so all the parking is contained in a garage on site," Wood said. "It has lots of amenities. It has lots of bike infrastructure. We're really pushing multi-modal transportation here."

Rent will be income-restricted for households earning 60% of the area median income or less. That's roughly $50,000 to $60,000 a year for a household.

Additionally, 21 units will be dedicated to households exiting homelessness through the 'Our Path Home' program.

City leaders say projects like this are part of a bigger strategy to help residents across the affordable housing spectrum.

"What we're looking to do is bring in housing inventory for folks that earn 80% of area median income or below, and this is the type of project that will do that," Colin Nash, Boise City Council President, said.

The groundbreaking comes as Boise ranks number one among midsize metros for rent increases, part of a trend where Montana and Idaho have seen prices rise more than four times the national average.

"We were super intentional about the location as far as what it offers the neighborhood currently and what it can offer new residents once they're able to move in," Brewer said.

The project is part of the City of Boise's Housing Land Trust, with land purchased by the city and leased to the developer for 99 years to preserve long-term affordability.

"It's the number one issue that we hear from residents about where they might have affordable housing options within the city where they work, live and play, and that's what this project is supposed to offer," Brewer said.

Construction is expected to be finished in the summer of 2027, providing much-needed affordable housing options in a market where residents are increasingly priced out of their own communities.