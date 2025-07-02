BOISE, Idaho — We are only days away from the Fourth of July, which means soon fountains like these will be lighting up your neighborhood streets. I'm bringing you safety tips when it comes to lighting fireworks.

Hear what first responders are sayng about safety when it comes to firework usage:

Ada County emergency responders want folks to have fun but be safe on the 4th

"We recognize it is Independence Day, and we want everyone to have a good time. But we want everyone to be very safe when we are having fun," smiled Boise Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer

With fireworks stands popping up all over the valley, Ada County emergency responders want folks to make sure they are buying ‘safe and sane’ fireworks.

Niemeyer exclaimed, "Illegal fireworks are illegal for a reason."

The Boise Fire Chief says they have noticed a large increase in illegal fireworks usage in the Treasure Valley. The increase outweighs their ability to respond to each call.

"If you are going to be shooting off illegal fireworks, we hope you do so as safely as possible. We know it's going to happen," said Niemeyer.

The group mentioned that many times, fires can be caused by users who don't have experience with explosives. So I reached out to James Fuller with TNT Fireworks to ask how people should know when they buy those ‘safe and sane’ fireworks.

Fuller, holding a firework, said, "You will note that the consumer product will have branding and be in bright colored packaging. More importantly, they will have a warning label or instructions attached to the box, label, or wrapping."

With firework bans in the foothills, emergency responders ask that folks keep their recreational use within their neighborhoods while still obeying city guidelines and be ready to extinguish their fireworks.

"If you make a mess, clean it up.. Have cans full of water. That is the biggest thing you can do. Don't put them in a dry garbage can, put them in something that has water in it and let them soak overnight," finished Niemeyer.

Deputy Chief Paramedic Peder Humlin explained, "Historically, the 4th of July is one of the busiest days for all emergency responders. not just your firefighters and police, but your paramedics as well."

Humlin continued that the extreme heat is not just a fire risk but also a health risk. Folks who are out enjoying the holiday should make sure they are drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated.

Remember, once the little show is over, clean up and wash out.

