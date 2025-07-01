Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boise police investigate fatal shooting of local 23-year-old

A.J. Howard
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Sunday night and claimed the life of 23-year-old Christopher Holloway.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at 11:41 p.m. on the 2200 block of N. Dalton Lane in Boise. Upon arrival, they found Holloway, who required medical aid after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics took over, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with relevant information to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

