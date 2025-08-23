Community support helps Hummingbird House add women's sober living homes across the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — A local nonprofit that provides sober living homes for women in recovery has grown from one house to three locations across the Treasure Valley, with a fourth expected to open this fall.

Hummingbird House, which opened its first location three years ago, initially faced some community resistance. However, neighbors have not only embraced the mission but actively supported its expansion into more Treasure Valley neighborhoods.

"I feel like we're a family, it's not just sober living," said Becca Labrec, the live-in house manager at one of the Hummingbird House locations in Boise.

"We want to do our dinner thing like once a month, where we all get together and have dinner and just enjoy each other's company, because there's a lot of wonderful women here," Labrec said.

The West Boise home represents the newest addition to the growing network. In 2022, some residents opposed the idea of sober living homes in their neighborhoods, but the community has since rallied around women committed to rebuilding their lives.

"The neighbors at the other house were awesome, and one lady across the street would always bring us food. The community is amazing. Without the community, I don't think we'd be where we are," Labrec said.

Community support fuels expansion

That community support has helped dozens of women find stability. Earlier this month, South Hills Church in Eagle furnished the newest home, donating supplies, furniture, and cash to make it move-in ready.

"I've found that when we open a house, we can instantly fill [it] in a couple [of] weeks and then end up with a wait list," said Ashley Kinshella, the owner of Hummingbird House.

Many of the women come from incarceration or homelessness. Hummingbird House leaders say providing them a safe place to recover doesn't just change their lives — it strengthens the whole community.

"As we shared in the last story, I lived in the first Hummingbird House and being able to give back to these women, and give back to the recovery community as a whole through safe and sober housing for women, has been a blessing for me in my recovery," said Skyla Child, Hummingbird House Director of Operations.

It's a blessing they want to share with more women — women like Labrec, now celebrating nine months sober.

"It's a bond with the women, and I am very grateful for it. They saved my life, I'd be homeless if it wasn't for [the organization]," Labrec said.

As Hummingbird House expands into both Ada and Canyon counties, they're launching a donation campaign to support even more women in recovery.

You can get involved by donating or buying items off their Amazon wishlist.