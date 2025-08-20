South Boise traffic stop prompts police pursuit, ends in drug charges

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday at 9:22 p.m., a deputy with the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) attempted to execute a traffic stop on a black Nissan Rogue near the junction of W. Amity Rd and S. Maple Grove Rd in south Boise. An ACSO news release indicated that the vehicle failed to yield, resulting in a pursuit down W. Amity Rd.

After turning on multiple roads in the area, the driver of the black Nissan eventually came to a stop on S. Latigo Dr, where he abandoned his vehicle before fleeing northbound on foot.

Officers then set up a perimeter and began searching for the suspect with the help of drones and multiple K9 units.

Residents in the area later informed law enforcement of an unlocked camper in their backyard. There, sheriff's deputies discovered the suspect and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Aden Dufurrena-Parks.

Police say Dufurrena-Parks was in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest.

Aden Dufurrena-Parks was arrested and booked into Ada County Jail for Fleeing & Eluding a Peace Officer (Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony), Resisting & Obstructing (Misdemeanor), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor).

The arrest was made with the help of Eagle Police, Kuna Police, Star Police, Boise Police, and Idaho State Police.