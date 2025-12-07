Boise police searching for missing teen

BOISE — The Boise Police Department is asking the public for information after an 18-year-old went missing on Thursday night.

According to a release from BPD, the teen named Benjamin was last seen on Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. at a home on Jackie Lane in Boise. He had reportedly left the house sometime between 10 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 7:30 a.m. the next morning.

The teen did not show up for work. Friends and family told Boise Police that this behavior is out of character and that they are worried for his safety.

The release shared that the teen drives a blue 2006 Toyota 4Runner with Idaho license plate 1AZE44U.

Boise Police Department Photo of the blue 2006 Toyota 4Runner.

BPD requests that anyone with information call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), visit 343COPS.com, or use the "P3 Tips" app to inform authorities.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story.