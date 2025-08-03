Three arrested in connection with violent assault, burglary at West Boise business

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday at 9:30 p.m., officers with the Boise Police Department responded to a call regarding shots fired at a business in the 6300 block of W. Fairview Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that an alleged burglary involving physical battery had taken place at the business.

According to a press release from the Boise Police Department, the incident began when 18-year-old Bailey Geesey of Boise reportedly entered the establishment and stole alcoholic beverages. When an employee confronted Geesey and demanded she leave the premises, the suspect punched the employee in the face, igniting a physical confrontation.

Two additional suspects, 18-year-old Junior Antonio Alvarodo Hernandez of Boise and a male juvenile, then entered the store and joined the attack, assaulting the employee who was on the ground. During the altercation, the employee was subjected to repeated punches, kicks, and was even stomped on.

The employee was ultimately able to draw a firearm and fire upon the suspects, hitting Alvarodo Hernandez.

The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle while the beaten employee was taken to a nearby hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

Later, officers located the suspects' vehicle at N. Curtis Road and W. Irving Street. After conducting a traffic stop, the officer identified all three suspects inside the vehicle.

After an investigation, Bailey Geesey was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Commercial Burglary. Aggravated Assault is a felony, while first-time Commercial Burglary is considered a misdemeanor.

Junior Antonio Alvarodo Hernandez and the minor involved were arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. At the time of his arrest, Alvarodo Hernandez was treated for a single gunshot wound before being transported to a local hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries."

Geesey and Alvarodo Hernandez were later booked into Ada County Jail, while the juvenile suspect in the case was booked into the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center.