Inclusive candy shop Sweet Zola's to close on Dec. 31

BOISE, Idaho — After 7 years in business, non-profit candy shop Sweet Zola's will close at the end of December.

Owner and founder Cyndy Eldredge announced on Dec. 11 via a poignant social media post that the business was unable to pay two months' worth of rent. Eldredge went on to state that she had put herself into personal debt through the venture.

Eldredge says the store experienced a "good run" over the past 7 years, including employing over 70 employees, many of whom worked through developmental disabilities to develop priceless life skills.

However, the debt incurred over the past few years was too much for Eldredge to surmount. "I owe so much money, and now I'm drowning," she said. "I'm so sorry to my employees."

The video concludes with her thanking her employees and customers for supporting Sweet Zola's over the years.

Eldredge has since followed up with a series of social media posts expressing gratitude to those who have reached out with kind words.

She says that 27 of her employees are looking for jobs and urges local businesses to reach out if they are looking for experienced retail employees.

Sweet Zola's will hold a closing celebration on Dec. 31 at 1 p.m.