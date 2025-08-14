Love your Neighborhood: Circus Vision Collective in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — If you’ve ever dreamed of soaring through the air or testing your balance high above the ground, there’s a spot in Boise turning those dreams into reality. Circus Vision Collective offers a unique blend of aerial arts, dance, and trapeze — all taught in an environment that focuses on both skill and self-confidence.

Watch as Sophia Cruz is taught trapeze by a couple of aerial artists

Love Your Neighborhood: Circus Vision Collective

The studio is led by Samantha Buckmier, who has spent years mastering trapeze and performing in the circus arts. She opened the Circus Vision Collective with the dream of introducing the joy and artistry of the circus world to the Treasure Valley. Since then, the Collective has grown into a community where newcomers and seasoned performers alike can learn, practice, and connect. Samantha says she’s deeply grateful for the family this community has given her — a support system built on encouragement, trust, and shared passion.

Students quickly discover that the biggest challenge often isn’t physical — it’s pushing past nerves and uncertainty. Instructors guide participants through each move, building trust and offering encouragement every step of the way. For many, walking through the door means stepping out of their comfort zone; leaving at the end of class means taking home a sense of accomplishment that’s hard to match.

Sign up for a class here: Circus Vision Collective