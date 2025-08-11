New book shares Shasta Groene's story of trauma and recovery 20 years after her Idaho kidnapping

WEST BOISE, Idaho — A new book titled "Out of the Woods" shares the story of Shasta Groene's journey of trauma and recovery 20 years after her violent kidnapping in northern Idaho.

The book, written by author Gregg Olsen in collaboration with Groene, was released on August 1 and tells the story of her path to healing following the tragic events that captured national attention.

"Shasta's story goes back 20 years, when she was kidnapped with her brother after her family was murdered. Some people think that's her story, but in 'Out of the Woods,' the story is really about her recovery process in the last 20 years," Olsen said.

Olsen helped Groene put her experiences on paper in what he describes as his most challenging project to date.

"I have never ever dealt with anything as painful as Shasta's story for me personally. Just hearing it and trying to write about it, it's really been hard — the hardest thing I'll ever do," Olsen said.

At a book signing event Sunday, Gregg and Shasta were supposed to meet a crowd of eager supporters, but due to some traveling troubles, Shasta missed the main event — one of many they’ve held since the book was released.

"We have seen more than 1000 people in four days, and it has been incredible. I mean, so many people have come to share their little part of the story," Olsen said.

Dozens of people lined up to get their books signed and share what they remember of the search for Shasta and her brother 20 years ago.

"I have never had a book that matters so much to me or the person that I was writing about, and I have written about people whose families were murdered, all of that stuff, but there's so much more at stake here because Shasta has a story that has never been told," Olsen said. "She feels that by telling her story to you, to everybody that it could help other people."

"Out of the Woods" is available online and in bookstores across Idaho.

