Capital High School students get a warm welcome as they head back to school

WEST BOISE, Idaho — Capital High School kicked off the first day of school with a DJ, cheering staff and a special assembly for seniors returning for their final year.

High schoolers of all grades were greeted by a wall of excited teachers, staff and music from Wild 101 radio station — creating quite a festive atmosphere for the new school year.

"When you're coming up to high school, it can be kind of scary but when you have all the staff and cheerleaders and Wild 101 is here playing music, it makes everything a lot less scary," said senior Naiya Cook.

Hear from Capital students and teachers about their excitement for the new year:

She had her last, first day of school Tuesday before she heads off to college post-graduation in Spring.

"I actually can't believe that I'm a senior this year like, well first of all it feels like school shouldn't be starting this early, but also it feels like I shouldn't be in my last year of high school. It's just gone by so fast," Cook said.

Sierra Bohamera, a math teacher at Capital High, says that the welcoming tradition helps set a positive tone for the rest of the school year.

"Our tradition for the first day of school is lining up outside to cheer them in, which is a really fun way to get the students hyped for the first day of school," Bohamera said. "And they feel really welcome walking in when we're already excited to be here."

The senior class of 2026 had their own special kickoff assembly featuring games, prizes and motivational speeches from teachers.

"This is what capital is all about. We're a community, we're a family, we're excited to be at school. School is an exciting and fun place," added Bohamera.

