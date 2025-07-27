Boise artists protest ICE arrests with performance outside immigration offices

BOISE, Idaho — A group of artists gathered in front of Boise's Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices Saturday to protest the recent rise in ICE arrests across the country.

WATCH | Art & activism merge at Boise's ICE offices

"I'm an artist, I can do this. For everyday people, you simply need to stand up and say something when the time comes right to do that," said Mark McGinnis, who organized the event.

McGinnis planned the artistic protest in response to the Trump Administration allocating more funding to ICE operations and detention centers in the recently passed "Big Beautiful Bill."

Demonstrators expressed concern that the increase in ICE arrests and deportations threatens due process and legal protections for citizens and non-citizens on American soil, as detailed in the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment.

"It's supposed to be America. Those are supposedly founding principles. I know most of our institutions have not really held up to that standard recently," said Gabe McGinnis.

Gabe McGinnis and other members of the Chanting Choir and Tableau Troupe of Boise raised their voices in protest during the demonstration.

In Idaho last month, Governor Brad Little approved $300,000 in emergency funds for the Idaho State Police to support ICE in "transporting hundreds of dangerous illegal alien criminals out of Idaho jails."

U.S. Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho has stated federal funding "provides our brave Border Patrol and ICE agents with the resources they need to keep our communities safe."

In response, Mark McGinnis has been using his artistic talents to highlight controversial conditions for those detained.

"These are some chains that are similar to those that are used on ICE detainees, or prisoners would be a better way to put it," said McGinnis.