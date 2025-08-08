Floating DJ brings unique musical experience to Quinn's Pond

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise DJ is making waves at Quinn’s Pond by bringing his musical talents to the water with a custom-built floating DJ stand.

Jesse Dealy, who typically performs at weddings, has created a unique entertainment experience beyond rowdy receptions. What started as a mobile DJ cart has evolved into something much more ambitious.

After gaining attention with recent performances at the Boise Bridge, Dealy decided to take his creativity to the next level by building a floating DJ platform.

"I'm trying to see a bunch of these people on the beach having their moment," Dealy said.

WATCH: How floating DJ set transforms Quinn's Pond into a dance party

Boise DJ preforms on Quinn's Pond with floating set

His floating DJ stand is an engineering feat, built specifically for on-water performances with completely self-contained power systems.

"Each of the speakers [is] fully battery powered, too. And so pretty much everything is self-contained with its own battery," Dealy explained.

People who attend the DJ’s set can expect to hear house tracks, remixes, and classic sing-alongs that transform an ordinary day at the beach into a dance party.

"I love to sing, so I tend to play a lot of sing-alongs or songs that you like to sing," Dealy said.

For Dealy, these performances are about creating memorable experiences for the people around Boise, and of them are completely free.

“I am not trying to create FOMO per se, but like, you might have a little," Dealy smiled.

DJ Jesse will be at Green Acres Food Truck Park on Friday, August 15th. Upcoming shows can be found here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.