Boise’s 'Energize Our Neighborhoods' grants fund $631K in community projects

WEST BOISE, Idaho — A cracked and uneven walking path that connects neighborhoods to Hobble Creek Park will soon get a major upgrade thanks to the City of Boise’s Energize Our Neighborhoods initiative.

“Hobble Creek Park is a jewel, and all the folks that have access to it through these pedestrian paths and bike paths get to enjoy this park every hour of every day,” said Kathy Graham, president of the Centennial Neighborhood Association.

The association applied for the city’s Energize Our Neighborhoods grant, asking for improvements to the pathway between N. Discovery Way and Meeker Avenue — they were approved for $260,000 to replace the rundown path with a smooth, more durable concrete one.

“That part is going to be improved with the city’s standard of 8-foot concrete with benches and trash cans so that people can walk along the creek, meet other people, and enjoy it,” Graham said. “It’s pedestrian-friendly, bike-friendly, [and] connects the neighborhoods."

Idaho News 6 The highlighted area will be replaced with a new, more durable concrete path.

The upgrade near Hobble Creek Park is one of six neighborhood projects across Boise that received funding this year. In total, the city awarded more than $631,000 in grants to communities from West Boise to the Central Bench.

“Our neighborhood will be getting a skate spot — not to be confused with a skate park,” said Lucy Fagan, who lives on the Boise Bench. “It’s much smaller and more accessible for new skaters.”

Fagan said these programs are about more than community infrastructure — they help people connect.

“One of the coolest things about Boise is that there’s a lot of these little micro-communities of people who come from all sorts of different backgrounds, and I think neighborhood associations who get together and have a common goal is pretty important,” Fagan said.

Here is the full list of this year's neighborhood investment projects:

Centennial Neighborhood Association, Pathway Improvement – Improvements to the pathway along the Zinger Lateral between N. Discovery Way and Meeker Avenue. The existing asphalt will be replaced with a durable multi-use concrete surface, the pathway will become smoother, more accessible and better suited for both pedestrians and cyclists. Total awarded: $260,000

– Improvements to the pathway along the Zinger Lateral between N. Discovery Way and Meeker Avenue. The existing asphalt will be replaced with a durable multi-use concrete surface, the pathway will become smoother, more accessible and better suited for both pedestrians and cyclists. Total awarded: $260,000 Central Bench Neighborhood Association, Skate Spot at Cassia Park – Creating a new skate spot within Cassia Park. This project will provide a safe, welcoming space for skaters of all ages and skating abilities, encouraging active recreation and enhancing the park as a vibrant gathering place for the community. Total awarded: $150,000

– Creating a new skate spot within Cassia Park. This project will provide a safe, welcoming space for skaters of all ages and skating abilities, encouraging active recreation and enhancing the park as a vibrant gathering place for the community. Total awarded: $150,000 Collister Neighborhood Association, Open Streets Event – Hosting Open Streets event in the Collister neighborhood in partnership with the Boise Bicycle Project. This annual community celebration will temporarily open streets for people rather than cars, creating space for walking, biking and gathering while highlighting local businesses, organizations and neighborhood pride. Total awarded: $30,000

– Hosting Open Streets event in the Collister neighborhood in partnership with the Boise Bicycle Project. This annual community celebration will temporarily open streets for people rather than cars, creating space for walking, biking and gathering while highlighting local businesses, organizations and neighborhood pride. Total awarded: $30,000 South Boise Village Neighborhood Association, Safer Streets projects – Installation of a bicycle repair station within Manitou Park, along with crosswalk flags at a busy intersection near local schools. Together, these improvements will promote safe, active transportation by making it easier for residents to maintain their bicycles and by enhancing visibility and safety for students and families crossing the street. Total awarded: $4,200

– Installation of a bicycle repair station within Manitou Park, along with crosswalk flags at a busy intersection near local schools. Together, these improvements will promote safe, active transportation by making it easier for residents to maintain their bicycles and by enhancing visibility and safety for students and families crossing the street. Total awarded: $4,200 South Cole Neighborhood Association, Pathway to West Junior High – Construction of a new accessible pathway connecting the neighborhood to three nearby schools. Replacing the existing dirt trail, the new pathway will be built, managed and maintained by the Boise School District, providing students, families and neighbors with a safe and reliable route for walking and biking. Total awarded: $75,000

– Construction of a new accessible pathway connecting the neighborhood to three nearby schools. Replacing the existing dirt trail, the new pathway will be built, managed and maintained by the Boise School District, providing students, families and neighbors with a safe and reliable route for walking and biking. Total awarded: $75,000 Vista Neighborhood Association, Neighborhood Signs – Supporting the fabrication and installation of neighborhood sign toppers featuring the existing logo. Placed on intersection street signs, these toppers will strengthen neighborhood identity, foster pride and create a stronger sense of place for residents and visitors alike. Total awarded: $12,000

“Since its launch in 1994, this program has invested more than $10 million into projects that strengthen and uplift our neighborhoods,” said Nicole Carr, with the City of Boise.

Kathy Graham added that neighborhood associations are the key to connecting residents with city resources and government.

“Those tools that the city provides, we can get right here, and every neighborhood association can get right at their fingertips and use them. We’re so excited that our project was selected.”

The next round of applications for the Energize Our Neighborhoods initiative will open in early November.