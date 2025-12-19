Public urged to weigh in on Idaho Fish and Game statute affecting wildlife rehabilitation

IDAHO — Animal and wildlife organizations in Idaho say a 40-year-old statute is preventing the rehabilitation of foxes, skunks, raccoons, and other wildlife, prompting calls for public input as Idaho Fish and Game drafts its 2026 Strategic Plan.

In a May Facebook post, Snowdon Wildlife Sanctuary in McCall announced that they would no longer be rehabilitating foxes, skunks, and raccoons after Idaho Fish and Game informed the organization that no one in the state is allowed to care for those species.

Idaho Fish and Game says this is due to the animals being carriers for rabies and stems from a statute first enacted in 1981, prohibiting any possession of foxes, skunks, and raccoons. Snowdon, however, added in their post that the statute had never been enforced during more than 30 years of animal rehab.

Idaho Humane Society CEO Jeff Rosenthal told Idaho News 6 that they also hadn't experienced enforcement of the statute until just under a year ago, ending decades of transferring injured or orphaned wildlife to licensed rehabilitators, such as Snowdon.

According to Rosenthal, Idaho Fish and Game told IHS that euthanasia is the only option for the orphaned or injured wild animals.

Rosenthal added that he feels the statute was intended to prevent the general public from keeping wild animals and expressed hope that public comments, which can be submitted through Dec. 24, will push Fish and Game to find a solution to allow for rehabilitation through the proper channels.