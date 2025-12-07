Sockeye Brewing Holiday Market supports Idaho Youth Ranch

BOISE, Idaho — Sockeye Brewing hosted its annual Holiday Market on Saturday, giving local artisans a place to sell handmade goods while supporting Idaho Youth Ranch during the holiday season.

“Today we're doing a holiday market — artisans, local makers, craftspeople coming together to sling gifts and bring people together for the holidays for the Idaho Youth Ranch,” said Ben Sopchak, vice president of sales and marketing at Sockeye Brewing.

Shoppers browsed gifts, enjoyed festive drinks, and had purchases wrapped by Idaho Youth Ranch volunteers. Donations from the wrapping station, along with vendor fees and bar tips, help fund the nonprofit’s Giving Tree program.

“We do something called the Giving Tree; it’s where we provide gifts and items for our youth and our programs, supporting their wishes and their needs with help from people who want to donate,” said Nathan Gilbert, volunteer services manager.

Sockeye Brewing has partnered with different charities over the last decade through this event. Sopchak said Idaho Youth Ranch was the right choice this year.

“With the holidays coming up, their work is extremely important,” he said.

Idaho Youth Ranch leaders say the support helps meet critical needs for young people statewide.

“We’re able to use that money to purchase items like deodorant or shampoo, conditioner — items our youth need. We’re able to meet that need and help youth experiencing trauma—supporting them with healing and resilience,” said Nathan Gilbert.