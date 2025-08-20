BOISE, Idaho — There is an ongoing emergency response near N Cole Rd and W Settlers Drive in Boise.

A witness on the ground reported black smoke in the area, and Idaho News 6 has since confirmed that a house fire is the reason for the response.

In a post to social media, the Boise Fire Department said crews responded to the structure fire around 2:33 p.m. and, upon arrival, observed a large fire near the back of the house.

Watch to see our neighborhood reporter on the scene as crews responded:

Boise house fire shuts down Cole Road between Ustick and Northview

During firefighting efforts, personnel were forced to withdraw from the structure due to the danger of a roof and chimney collapse. Ultimately, firefighters were able to successfully fight the fire from the outside of the home.

Boise Fire Department

Law enforcement has confirmed that nobody was injured in the fire.

Cole is currently closed between Ustick Rd and Northview St.

PulsePoint

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.