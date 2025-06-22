Possibly armed and dangerous suspect sought on Overland Road near Top Golf

UPDATE: 2:43 p.m. — Paramedics have entered a home where the suspect is believed to be hiding.

Law enforcement from several different agencies in the Treasure Valley cordoned off a neighborhood between Eagle Road and Cloverdale off Overland to Interstate 84 this morning as they continue to search for a suspect. Police have issued a CODE RED for the area, which indicates there is an immediate threat to the public's security.

An officer informed us that the suspect they are searching for may be armed and dangerous.

The incident began as a vehicle pursuit.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the search include the Idaho State Police, the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the Boise Police Department, the Meridian Police Department, and the Kuna Police Department.

We have seen officers with rifles in the area, a SWAT team arrive in an armored vehicle, and multiple drones flying overhead.

The area in question includes Top Golf, Zamzows, and some small neighborhoods. We called Top Golf, and a manager told us customers have been able to get in and out, as we saw people golfing when traveling to the scene on Interstate 84. The scene is located right on the border of Meridian and Boise.

We will keep you up to date as we learn more details. We have a crew on site, and we have been monitoring the scene for the past few hours.