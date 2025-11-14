New West Ada boundary plan could shift hundreds of students

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District has released its first proposal for new attendance boundaries as the district prepares to open Independence Elementary in Star for the 2026–2027 school year.

WATCH | Why the school district is redrawing boundary lines—

West Ada Launches Public Survey on Proposed School Boundary Changes

The draft, called the Blue Proposal, was created by a parent and patron-led planning committee and aims to balance enrollment across the district.

RELATED STORY | West Ada moves quickly to address overcrowding at Star Elementary

Independence Elementary will accommodate about 700 students, providing relief for Star Elementary, which has exceeded 870 students this year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New Star elementary school name announced: "Independence"

When adjusting boundaries, district leaders say they consider several factors, including student safety, commute distance, keeping classmates together as they advance through grade levels, walkability, and future growth.

The proposal could affect students at Willow Creek, Pleasant View, Eagle, Star, Hunter, Ponderosa, Chaparral, and Meridian elementaries; Sawtooth and Star middle schools; and Owyhee and Eagle high schools.

Families and community members can review the proposed maps and give feedback through an online survey open from November 13–26. The district is also hosting three public town halls:



Nov. 17: Star Elementary

Nov. 18: Pleasant View Elementary

Nov. 19: Hillsdale Elementary

Each event runs from 6–7:30 p.m.

Once public input is collected, the proposal will be reviewed by the Board of Trustees in 2026 for final approval.