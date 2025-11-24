Get your swim on! Boise City Aquatic Center reopens after 8-month closure and $500K in repairs

WEST BOISE, Idaho — The Olympic-sized swimming pool at the Boise City Aquatic Center is back in business after an eight-month closure that began with a relatively minor leak that turned into a major renovation project.

"I can't even tell you in words how excited we are to reopen this pool," said Scott Swanson, executive director of the West Valley YMCA which operates the pool for the city.

Swimmers say they're glad to see the pool reopen:

The 30-year-old facility shut down eight months ago when staff discovered what they thought was a minor issue.

"It started as a simple leak that we needed to drain the pool to address," Swanson said.

After draining all 700,000 gallons, crews fixed the initial leak. But when they refilled the pool, they realized there were more problems — a lot more. The repairs required excavation work nearly 20 feet underground.

The closure affected numerous community programs and users. The facility hosts swimming, water polo, diving and scuba diving for veterans. The Boise City Fire Department also conducts water rescue training there before summer season.

"So it's a huge community resource," Swanson said.

Ginger Miners, who relies on the pool for knee rehabilitation, felt the impact personally.

"For me, it's practically life-saving. I love coming in the morning and getting in and trying to move," Miners said.

She's been making do with one of the smaller side pools but is eager to return to the main facility.

"I imagine there's thousands of people who can hardly wait," Miners said.

The repairs cost close to $500,000. Swanson said the Tomlinson Foundation made a significant gift to help offset the expense.

Looking ahead, Swanson believes the extensive work will extend the pool's lifespan significantly.

"Most pools last 8-10 years before they're in need of a lot of maintenance, and this one lasted 30. And now good to go for another 30," Swanson said.

The facility is open to the public — YMCA membership is not required. Visitors can pay a daily fee to access the pool and its amenities.

