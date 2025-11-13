Boise Bard Players brings Shakespeare to neighborhood spaces with $20 tickets

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — In the back of Roots Zero Waste Market, three Boise Bench neighbors guide their cast through rehearsals of the Shakespeare classic, "Othello." This unconventional rehearsal space perfectly captures the mission of Boise Bard Players, making theater affordable and accessible for everyone in the community.

Chris Canfield founded Boise Bard Players after experiencing a Shakespeare production in England that changed his perspective on theater.

“It was just stripped down to the language with simple costumes and just the words as it would have been in Shakespeare's day,” Canfield said. "It moved me in a way that had never been moved before, and I knew there was nothing like that here in Boise, so I came back wanting to do that."

WATCH: How a local nonprofit is bringing Shakespeare to Boise—without the high price tag

To capture that same magic locally, he started Boise Bard Players, launching their very first production on Easter more than 10 years ago.

Now, he and director Dakotah Brown collaborate year-round to bring performances into accessible, everyday spaces like bars, coffee shops, and community markets.

Tiffany Eller, managing director of Boise Bard Players, explains their community-focused approach.

"Part of our mission is to provide this in community spaces in neighborhoods and bringing Shakespeare and other classics to the neighborhoods where people live," Eller said.

With tickets starting at just $20, the group said it's not about profit, it's about connection. Brown emphasizes the importance of making theater accessible to everyone, regardless of financial circumstances.

"I was someone who grew up in a lot of financial instability, and so access to things that help us transcend and understand our experience and understand humanity are really important to us," Brown said.

Brown said watching these stories come to life is like taking a trip back in time, creating unexpected connections between modern audiences and centuries-old characters.

"It's wild to relate to a character from a 400-year-old play, but to look at a stage and see someone who you're like, oh my gosh, that's me, or I know this situation, it is kind of a mind-bending bit of time travel," Brown said.

For the actors, that connection with the audience makes all their hard work worthwhile. Tiara Thompson, an actor with Boise Bard Players, describes the magical exchange between performers and audience members.

"When they have reactions and feelings and sighs and gasps and laughter, and then they clap and they release you back into the world. It's a really special thing that not everybody gets to experience," Thompson said.

The group's next performance of "Othello" will take place at the Meridian Masonic Lodge on December 4 at 7 p.m.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.