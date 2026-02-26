Cinderella's Closet gives Ada County students access to prom dresses and accessories for just $10

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Assistance League of Boise is helping high school students across Ada County find their perfect prom dresses, shoes, purses, and jewelry — all for just $10.

Prom costs can reach up to $2,000 for a fully planned experience, according to dress retailer Terry Costa . Cinderella's Closet offers an affordable alternative, with all proceeds going back into Assistance League programs.

"It really does just make it more accessible and so all of us can feel pretty going to prom," Fiona McGrath, a high school student in Ada County, said.

Co-chairs Sue Smith and Valerie Gorman lead a team of volunteer "Fairy Godmothers" who help students find their dream dress from a collection of 450 gowns — many of them brand new, thanks to a large donation from a shop this year.

“It's open to all students. There's no economic parameter— anybody can come from Ada County," Smith said.

Smith said the team takes care to ensure every dress is in top condition before it hits the floor.

"We go through every single dress individually and make sure they're just perfect," Smith said.

For students like Klara Lakey, the experience was about more than finding a dress.

"They're really hyping me up every time I get one on. It just makes me feel really confident in myself," Lakey said.

Another Ada County student, Mele Netane, said the event brought a sense of relief.

"It lifts a burden off my chest because I struggle with online dress shopping or just even in person, and this just helped a lot," Netane said.

Netane said the first dress she tried on was the one she took home.

"It was perfect," Netane said.

The event is open to any Ada County student with a school ID — and it is not limited to prom. All money raised goes directly back into Assistance League children's programs.

"Everything we make throughout the store and throughout all our programs and Assistance League— goes into children's programs. Nobody gets paid," Gorman said.

Cinderella’s Closet is located at 5825 N Glenwood St in Garden City.

Their hours are listed below:



Thursday, Feb. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3rd from 4 PM – 7 PM

Thursday, March 5th from 4 PM – 7 PM

Saturday, March 7th from 10 AM – 2 PM

With the help of the Assistance League of Boise, Canyon County is hosting its own version of Cinderella's Closet on March 18 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at O'Connor Field House, 2207 Blaine St, Caldwell.

