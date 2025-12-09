City officials celebrate grand opening of affordable housing complex on the Boise Bench

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — On Tuesday morning, city officials gathered at the newly finished Denton Apartments on the Boise Bench to celebrate the affordable housing complex's grand opening.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, City Council member Kathy Corless, and representatives from The Pacific Companies, Idaho Housing and Finance Association (IHFA), and the Hawkins Companies were in attendance.

The Denton Apartments include 191 units reserved for those making less than 80% of the median income for the Treasure Valley. For one person, that equates to $59,950/year.

19 of the units are also being set aside for families "exiting homelessness" via the public-private partnership program, Our Path Home.

Doug Lock-Smith / Idaho News 6 Mayor Lauren McLean speaks to the public at the grand opening of the Denton Apartments.

Denton Apartments residents began moving in just before Thanksgiving.

In total, the City of Boise, the Pacific Companies, Hawkins Companies, and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association invested $6.7 million for the project.

Since 2020, the City of Boise has added almost 500 affordable housing units, and there are roughly 300 more under construction.