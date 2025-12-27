Inclusive candy shop employs adults with disabilities, closing after 7 years

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A Boise nonprofit candy shop that provided employment opportunities for people with developmental disabilities is closing its doors after seven years of operation.

Sweet Zola's Candy Shop owner Cyndy Radovich opened the business with a unique mission of hiring and training individuals with developmental disabilities who may otherwise struggle to find work. Now, with the closure quickly approaching, Radovich said her new focus is helping all 27 employees find new opportunities.

"I'm just really trying to get the community together and see that all of my employees are really hard workers," Radovich said.

Over the years, more than 70 people have learned real-world skills at Sweet Zola's. For many employees, working at the shop meant a boost in confidence.

"At first I was a bit nervous like everyone else, but once you get to know a lot of people here, it feels like a second home to me," said Nathan French, an employee at Sweet Zola's.

For others, it was the chance to learn completely new skills.

"I love doing the cash register, I've never done it before, so she taught me," said Jorge Castilleja, another employee.

Radovich shares that watching those skills turn into real success stories has been the sweetest reward.

"One of my employees, Caitlin, is now the assistant manager over at Reed's Dairy, and the kiddo Ben that I opened the shop for is now doing data entry at Saia," Radovich said.

But behind the success, Radovich said the financial pressure of keeping the shop open pushed her into debt and took a serious toll on her mental health.

Her daughter Zola, who the shop is named after, said she's been inspired watching her mom pour her all into this place.

"She works very hard, like she's using her own money to pay these people," Zola Radovich said.

Zola was just two years old when the shop first opened. Now, she says that the employees didn't just change their own lives, they changed hers too.

"I've definitely learned that a disability is not a bad thing and that the only bad disability in life is really just a bad attitude," Zola Radovich said.

Although the shop may be closing, Radovich said the story isn't ending.

"I'm going to pay off my debt and then just try something new for the candy shop. I don't think we'll come back as a candy shop. We'll come back as something different," Radovich said. “We're still going to be a nonprofit. Sweet Zola's still exists. It's just not in this location.”

Sweet Zola's will hold one last celebration December 31st at 1 p.m.

