Micron plans new 43,000-square-foot aircraft hangar at Boise Airport

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Micron Technology has submitted plans for a new aircraft storage facility at the Boise Airport, seeking to consolidate its corporate aviation operations under one roof.

WATCH: Next steps for Micron's proposed Boise Airport hangar

Architecture firm CSHQA submitted the project proposal to the City of Boise on behalf of the company, outlining a 43,200-square-foot hangar where Micron will store and maintain its fleet of aircraft.

City of Boise

The facility would include an attached lobby and office spaces totaling about 7,500 square feet, along with more than 5,000 square feet for service shop areas. The proposed development also includes conference rooms, a kitchen, laundry space, and executive parking.

Micron currently operates a hangar on 3800 S. Orchard St. In a statement, the company said it has "submitted plans for a new facility at the Boise Airport to consolidate our corporate aviation operations, which are currently split between two locations."

The application is in the pre-submittal phase, according to City of Boise Planning Manager Josh Wilson. Wilson said the proposed hangar is not expected to disrupt daily airport operations, noting a similar Amazon hangar built several years ago.

"The day-to-day operations of the airport, in addition to passenger traffic, this will add to that and be integrated into that," Wilson said.

For nearby residents, Wilson said appearance and community impact will be key parts of the review process.

"We are really concerned with the visibility of the project from public right-of-way and the visual impacts," Wilson said. “Making sure it doesn't interfere with the flow of traffic, things like that.”

Wilson added that collaborating with Micron could benefit the city's growth.

"From a designer view and planning perspective, I think the city is always excited to see good projects brought forth with some of our important community partners," Wilson said.

The next steps include neighborhood meetings with nearby residents. After that, Micron can formally submit its design review application to the City of Boise.

