Chainsaw sparks blamed for Boise deck fire, no injuries reported

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Boise Fire crews quickly knocked down an early-morning deck fire Saturday, preventing it from spreading to a home on the city’s west side.

Firefighters were called out around 7 a.m. on Nov. 30 after reports of a backyard fire. Crews arrived to find a wooden deck burning but were able to extinguish the flames before they reached the house, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the fire started from chainsaw sparks the night before. According to Boise Fire, the sparks ignited sawdust, which smoldered overnight and built enough heat to spread through dry debris and into the deck.

The department credited the quick response of firefighters for keeping the damage contained.

