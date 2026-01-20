Driver dies following car crash in South Boise

BOISE, Idaho — A driver passed away on Sunday from injuries sustained in a car crash that occurred at the intersection of W. Amity Rd. and S. Cole Rd. in Boise on Jan. 15, reports the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

According to a news release from ACSO, a 77-year-old woman was traveling southbound on S. Cole Rd. in a 2015 Hyundai Tucson when she collided with a 2014 Toyota Avalon driven by a 58-year-old man in the intersection of W. Amity Rd. The driver of the 2014 Toyota Avalon was turning from the eastbound lane of W. Amity onto the northbound stretch of S. Cole Road when the collision happened.

It's unclear whether the left turn was protected or not.

Both drivers were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, and on Jan. 18, the 58-year-old driver of the Hyundai Tucson died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Ada County Coroner's Office may release the deceased's identity after notifying next of kin.

This fatal car crash is being investigated by the Ada County Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction Team. If you or anyone you know has information regarding the crash, ACSO asks that you please email them via their tip line.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.