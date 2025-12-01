Boise seeks public input on future pickleball court planning

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation is asking for public feedback on the future of pickleball play in city parks through a new survey open until 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. The survey seeks input from players and residents on current court use, preferences and where courts should be prioritized as funding becomes available.

The survey is part of a new five-year management plan aimed at increasing pickleball courts and dual-use tennis and pickleball options in Boise.

Parks and Recreation presented the plan and goals to the Boise Parks and Recreation Commission on last month.

City officials emphasized that the conversion options are recommendations only. Any future changes to park master plans would include community outreach and opportunities for neighborhood input.

“We know additional places to play pickleball are needed across the city to meet high demand,” Parks and Recreation Director Sara Arkle said. “This plan allows us to be forward thinking while balancing tennis demand, other park uses and neighborhood impacts.”

Survey results will be published on the city’s website.