Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBoise Bench

Actions

Boise seeks public input on future pickleball court planning

Pickleball
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt York/AP
In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2012 photo, Del Teter competes in a game of pickleball at Sun City West senior community in Surprise, Ariz. A hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball is played on a court a quarter the size of a tennis court, with hard rackets and a variety of whiffle ball. Created on the whim of a U.S. Congressman, pickleball has become a big hit in senior communities around the country, and is gaining steam with younger players and at schools, too. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Pickleball
Posted

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation is asking for public feedback on the future of pickleball play in city parks through a new survey open until 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. The survey seeks input from players and residents on current court use, preferences and where courts should be prioritized as funding becomes available.

The survey is part of a new five-year management plan aimed at increasing pickleball courts and dual-use tennis and pickleball options in Boise.

Parks and Recreation presented the plan and goals to the Boise Parks and Recreation Commission on last month.

City officials emphasized that the conversion options are recommendations only. Any future changes to park master plans would include community outreach and opportunities for neighborhood input.

“We know additional places to play pickleball are needed across the city to meet high demand,” Parks and Recreation Director Sara Arkle said. “This plan allows us to be forward thinking while balancing tennis demand, other park uses and neighborhood impacts.”

READ MORE | Boise pickleballers adapt after courts shut down over noise lawsuit

Survey results will be published on the city’s website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Boise Bench reporter Sahana Patel