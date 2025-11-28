GCU’s first Idaho nursing cohort steps into workforce as hospitals rebuild post-pandemic

BOISE, Idaho — Grand Canyon University’s first Idaho nursing cohort is preparing to graduate this winter, and Saint Alphonsus leaders say the timing couldn’t be more important as hospitals continue rebuilding their workforce after the pandemic.

Hannah Markarian is one of the GCU nursing students who will begin their careers at a Saint Alphonsus hospital or clinic in the Treasure Valley.

Markarian, who moved to Idaho from California to join GCU’s accelerated program, says the experience exceeded her expectations.

“My personal experience has been great. I was a little bit nervous about doing an accelerated program… but I would not have changed that. It flew by,” she said.

During her clinical rotations, Markarian worked closely with Saint Alphonsus nurses and discovered her passion for the intensive care unit. She’ll join the ICU team at Saint Alphonsus in Nampa this January, supported by a six-month residency program.

“I realized I love the intensive care unit… being able to spend more time with patients and give really good care,” she said.

Lauren Smith, Regional Vice President of Operations and Chief Nursing Officer for Saint Alphonsus, says Idaho’s healthcare workforce is still recovering from the pandemic, making new nurses essential.

“Which has made all of the healthcare organizations in the valley particularly dependent on strong partnerships and relationships with our schools,” Smith said.

She says the relationship with GCU and the launch of the Meridian nursing campus is already strengthening that pipeline.

“They stand out in their bright purple scrubs and have really been good citizens of our organization… carrying our same core values and helping us take care of the community,” Smith said.

The first cohort includes 12 students, with half planning to stay on with Saint Alphonsus across various hospitals and units.