Car crashes into Boise Bench yard, prompting traffic concerns from neighbors

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Sunday morning, a car failed to navigate a mini roundabout and crashed through a metal fence and into a person's yard, taking out a street sign in the process.

Neighbors who live near the corner of Rose Hill and Owyhee on the Bench told Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent that another accident occurred at the same spot in December.

"It’s kind of scary because what if there were people on the sidewalk?" said Krys Miley, who lives nearby and often lets her dog play in the yard where the car went into. "It kind of amazes me how they could get up the curb, and there is a 13-foot sidewalk."

WATCH | Neighbors react to Sunday morning roundabout crash—

Wild crash highlights neighbors concerns with a roundabout on the Boise Bench

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident, and the driver was ok. The driver told Idaho News 6 that they were blinded by the sun. They did receive a citation from Boise Police as a result of the crash.

ACHD installed the mini roundabout in late 2024 with the goal of slowing down traffic and improving the street for both drivers and pedestrians. However, neighbors say it hasn't worked.

"I just wish they would give an honest evaluation to this because there have been multiple wrecks," said Miley. "Not all of them have been this dramatic, but the last two have been."

Residents also say people need to do a better job navigating the roundabout. Drivers need to give priority to the cars already in the roundabout, which means yielding to the left. ACHD designed the middle to be low to create an apron for bigger rigs.

"I drive for the local city trash, and the roundabout is not wide enough for us to get our trucks around them," said Mike Norris. "Most big rigs that come through here have to drive over the center, including the school buses. It was the worst intersection to put a roundabout in."

Residents had to deal with this intersection being closed while ACHD built the roundabout from the beginning of August until the end of September in 2024. In July 2025, it was closed again for repair work. Neighbors told Dent this has always been a problematic intersection, and the roundabout is not a solution.

"We would like them to take the roundabout out and put in a stoplight, which is what we requested in the first place," said Miley.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to ACHD regarding the incident, but did not hear back in time for publishing.