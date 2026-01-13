Inside Joe’s House: How one Boise man is changing reentry housing for formerly incarcerated men

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Joe's House, a local Boise Bench business, gives formerly incarcerated men a place to call their own, a private room for $700 a month.

Founder Joe Howell was incarcerated himself. After his release, he began hiring other formerly incarcerated people, an experience that inspired him to create a different kind of place for them to live.

"They were going to other halfway houses when they got out, and I had a couple of salespeople convince me that it was a good idea to buy a house," Howell said.



Today, Howell owns seven houses on the Bench and one in Meridian, with nearly all 55 rooms currently occupied.

"I go in and do all the renovations to make them as nice as I would want my house to be if I were gonna have to live there," Howell said.

Lucas Johnson lived in one of Joe's homes for a year after his release.

"It felt warm, and it was different," Johnson said. "It's your own spot, you had your own room, everyone there is friendly."

Compared to other halfway houses with shared rooms, Joe’s model is unique, with each man having his own space.

"They're not incarcerated anymore, so I feel like personal space is really important," Howell said. "I don't feel like people can be really successful sharing a room with another individual."

Johnson said that difference changed everything.

"I wouldn't call them a halfway house, call them Joe's house, cause they're different, you don't hear bad things like all the other places, and then it leads on to something else," Johnson said.

For Johnson, that "something else" was buying his first home. Once they are ready, Joe helps his renters build credit and eventually becomes their realtor.

"It's a lot easier than I thought, and he worked day and night to find me a house," Johnson said. "I love my house. He's been a major part in my life and my success."

Howell said these steps help break the cycle for good.

"Once you accomplish that goal, the chances of you going back to that old lifestyle or prison are very slim," Howell said.

