Boise man charged with first-degree murder, claims it was "assisted suicide"

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A Boise man is charged with first-degree murder after telling police dispatch that he killed his friend at a hotel in the 2500 block of Sunrise Rim Rd.

According to a news release from the Boise Police Department, officers responded to the call and promptly arrested 36-year-old Brian Jones at the hotel. After securing the scene, officers discovered the body of an adult male in a separate room.

Ada County Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful in their efforts. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During a subsequent investigation, officers say that Jones had previously told dispatch that the killing was an assisted suicide. Assisted suicide is illegal in the State of Idaho.

The investigation is ongoing, and the victim's identity is being withheld pending the notification of next-of-kin.