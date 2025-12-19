Before the Bowl: Cougars and Aggies compete to pack 40,000 meals in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Before Washington State and Utah State face off in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the two teams went head-to-head in a different kind of competition — tackling hunger in the Treasure Valley.

Players from the Utah State Aggies and Washington State Cougars gathered Thursday at Bishop Kelly High School to pack meals for local families in need. The annual Tackle Hunger event brought together student-athletes and coaches to assemble 40,000 meals for the Idaho Foodbank.

Cheers of “Go Aggies!” and “Go Cougs!” filled the gym as players raced to pack as many meals as possible, blending friendly rivalry with community service.

“Right now we’re putting bags together for the Idaho Foodbank,” said Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes. “And we’re for sure winning this competition right now.”

Washington State wide receiver Josh Meredith said the event was about more than just competition.

“Anything that you do with a group of guys like this is always going to be a blast,” Meredith said.

While each team aimed to out-pack the other, players agreed the real victory was helping families facing food insecurity across Idaho.

With the bowl game just days away, athletes also reflected on their seasons and the opportunity to play one final game together.

“It hasn’t hit yet,” said Meredith. “I just want the offense and defense to ball out. It’s the last time this group will be together, and we just want to have a blast.”

Barnes echoed that sentiment, especially for the seniors.

“Just being able to have another opportunity — there are some seniors on offense and guys up front,” Barnes said. “I’m excited to play one more game with my receivers and get back out there with the guys one more time.”

The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is Monday at Albertsons Stadium, with kickoff set for noon.