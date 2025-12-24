Christmas caroling brings holiday cheer to iconic Boise Depot

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Christmas hymns filled the historic Boise Depot with holiday spirit on Tuesday night, as Main Street Church hosted a community caroling event at the iconic Boise Bench landmark.

The church transformed the depot into a holiday gathering spot, complete with cookies, snacks and hot cocoa, bringing neighbors together for an evening of music and community connection.

"What more iconic place than the Boise train depot to say this is Boise and how much better to do that with friends and family and neighbors," said Ryan Eagy, lead pastor at Main Street Church.

Eagy said the event was designed to unite the community through shared holiday traditions.

"And we find at Christmas time we can do all sorts of things like enjoy food together, enjoy fun Christmas sweaters, but also a lot of people enjoy songs together," Eagy said.

The evening also served as a showcase for local musical talent. Musicians from across Boise spent months rehearsing for the performance, according to worship leader Diane Johnson.

"We're really blessed to have a lot of local musicians that play out in the community, so we just enjoy the community of musicians that we found a home here at this church," Johnson said. “It won't be difficult to come and just enjoy and sing and just participate."

