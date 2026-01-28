‘Betty the Washerwoman’ becomes official Boise landmark

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Boise City Council voted Tuesday to designate the beloved “Betty the Washerwoman” sign on the Boise Bench as a local historic landmark – solidifying the 1950s-era animatronic's place in the city’s cultural landscape.

Betty, originally built as a metal mechanical sign for the Econowash Maytag Laundry around 1959, sits along Vista Avenue and has long been associated with mid-century growth on the Bench. City staff said the sign reflects a period of post-World War II development, roadside advertising, and neighborhood identity that helped define the corridor.

The application was brought forward by the Boise Historic Preservation Commission, which noted that only two other landmarks currently exist on the Bench – the Boise Depot and Temple Beth Israel.

“It’s really been iconic over 70 years on the bench and has become a cherished bench icon,” council member Jimmy Hallyburton said.

The designation does not change ownership of the sign, nor does it restrict the long-running tradition of dressing Betty in themed outfits. City staff clarified that clothing changes can continue — including holiday costumes and past stints as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.

The State Historic Preservation Office has also determined the sign is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, though that listing would require a separate process.

The vote was unanimous, receiving cheers from the audience.

Council member Lucille Willetts added, “Thanks for saving Betty.”