Local food banks face rising demand amid shrinking federal aid

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Idaho food banks are grappling with significant challenges seven months after the federal government cut more than $1 billion from programs that help feed families— affecting everything from schools to local food distribution centers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's cuts to programs helping schools and food banks buy from local farms have created immediate and lasting impacts across the Treasure Valley.

El-Ada Community Action Partnership has been hit particularly hard by the funding reductions. James Thompson, the organization's food programs director, said the impact was immediate.

"I had six of my trucks canceled, that hit us big because it's through our bonus grants," Thompson said. "The manufacturers of the food or the farmers didn't have faith in the government holding up their end on paying out the contracts, so they canceled the contracts on their end."

The organization relies heavily on federal grants, not just for food, but to keep its doors open.

CFO Kayla Hall said this year they only received $50,000 in administrative funding to cover costs like staff paychecks, bills, and food storage at four locations.

Last year, that funding started around $60,000 but ended at around $120,000, Hall said. In preparation for the expected funding cuts, the organization had to lay off staff.

Beyond staff reductions, El-Ada has been forced to cut back the amount of food it sends to partner locations. Thompson said partner organizations that typically received 8 to 9 pallets of food now receive only 2 to 3 pallets.

The Idaho Food Bank also had to pause its senior box program applications through El-Ada, affecting seniors who are unable to leave their homes, Thompson said.

The restrictions on federally funded organizations are creating ripple effects throughout the community. Jeff Stanhouse, manager of St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry on the Boise Bench, said even though his organization doesn't take federal money, they're seeing the impacts.

"Of course, those clients are probably going to lean more towards us. In the last six months, we've seen about a 10% increase," Stanhouse said.

With recent government shutdown concerns, local food banks say the pressure continues to grow. Stanhouse noted they've seen clients from 2023 returning for assistance.

Hall warned of additional challenges ahead due to the current government shutdown, particularly with potential SNAP benefit disruptions.

"It's gonna be tough. And then, you know, we're sitting here with the potential of SNAP benefits not coming through in November, and that's going to put even more pressure on food banks in the area," Hall said.

