One person hospitalized after vehicle collision involving a residence in Boise Bench

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A two-vehicle collision on the 4700 block of Franklin sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday evening. The Boise Bench collision halted traffic on Franklin Road, but roads have since reopened.

The incident was reported shortly after 7 p.m. The Boise Fire Department reported that one vehicle involved in the collision was found in the front yard of a Franklin residence.

Traffic headed East on Franklin near the Orchard intersection was halted for about an hour.

There was a large fire presence at the scene. Executive Producer Kelsie Rose reported seeing four Boise Fire engines, a Boise Police Department patrol car, a Boise Fire pickup, and an Ada County Paramedics vehicle.

The condition of the person hospitalized is unknown. There have been no other injuries reported.

