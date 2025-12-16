Boise officer justified in 2024 fatal shooting during reported hostage incident

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A Boise police officer was found to be legally justified in the fatal shooting of a man during a reported hostage situation in November 2024.

Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erick B. Thomson concluded that Officer Strodtbeck’s actions during the Nov. 10, 2024, incident were justified under Idaho law and that criminal charges are not permitted.

In a letter dated Aug. 22, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erick B. Thomson said his office reviewed investigative reports and on-body camera video from the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, which was led by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and found that Strodtbeck's actions were justified. The police body cam footage can be found on BPD's YouTube (WARNING: Graphic content).

Police were called that afternoon to reports that Guadalupe Reyes was threatening to kill his neighbor inside his apartment and was armed with a knife. Officers were also told Reyes had recently been released from the hospital after a suicide threat and was holding the neighbor hostage.

According to the prosecutor’s findings, officers were unable to reach Reyes by phone or public address system. After hearing commotion inside the apartment, the door opened and a man with a blood wound exited. Officers detained him near the threshold while Strodtbeck stood at the doorway.

Strodtbeck announced himself and gave commands, but Reyes then approached him in the doorway while wielding a knife, according to police. As Strodtbeck fell backward, he fired his weapon, striking Reyes. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but Reyes was pronounced dead.

Thomson cited Idaho law in concluding Strodtbeck reasonably believed he was in danger and was justified in using deadly force.

The Boise Police Department said a public report from the City of Boise Office of Police Accountability came to similar findings; the OPA report is expected to also be released soon.