Providers warn of public safety threat as Idaho slashes Behavioral Health funding

BOISE, Idaho — Next month, thousands of Idahoans will lose access to essential mental health care as the state moves forward with funding cuts to programs that help stabilize people in crisis.

Peer Support Supervisor Altan Urbaeva says she’s seen firsthand how these programs save lives.

“I remember the cold air, the stillness, and the thought that maybe this was it. Maybe there was no way forward. But then something inside me whispered, ‘Call,’ just one call, one person,” read Urbaeva.

WATCH | Idaho’s Medicaid cuts threaten key Mental Health programs —

Providers Warn of “Life-Changing” Impact as Idaho Slashes Behavioral Health Funding

Urbaeva says she was on the other end of that call, a person in crisis reaching out for help, and that person is alive today because of state-funded resources like the Peer Support program. It’s one of several services set to lose funding on December 1 under Idaho’s Medicaid reductions.

“I am proof that recovery is real. I am proof that reaching out is powerful. And there are people – peer support providers – that are ready to walk with you until you,” said Urbaeva.

Providers across Idaho say the cuts could have devastating consequences for people who depend on services like peer support, medication assistance, and crisis stabilization.

“Myself, like everybody else, was horrified when we heard the level of cuts that were happening,” said Ric Boyce, Co-Director of the Idaho Association of Community Providers.

Boyce oversees behavioral health care across the state and says one of the most critical programs facing elimination is Assertive Community Treatment (ACT). The program helps around 500 people with severe mental illnesses like schizophrenia and PTSD, stay stable.

“There’s a higher risk of hospitalization, a higher risk of homelessness, a higher risk of incarceration,” said Boyce. "This [change] could be truly life changing for these individuals, and we are very worried."

Both Boyce and Urbaeva say cutting these services could endanger public safety and undo years of progress in Idaho’s behavioral health system.

“Instead of cutting it, we need to increase it. We could always use more peer support specialists,” said Urbaeva.

“When people who are stable and positive within their community go off of long-term medications, unpredictable things happen,” said Boyce. "We need to make changes, and we need to protect these programs."

Providers are urging the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Magellan Healthcare of Idaho, and Governor Brad Little to restore the funding.

Idaho News 6 reached out to all three for comment. The governor’s office did not respond.

Magellan understands and supports the State of Idaho in carrying out actions required to balance the state budget as required by the Idaho Constitution. Given the limited available levers to reach budget targets, Magellan has worked with DHW to identify changes to optional programs that are allowable under the law. We will continue to partner with the state, providers, and members as we all navigate the changes before us. Kristen Durocher, Sr. Director, Corporate Communications, Magellan Health

The department is reducing spending on each managed care contract by 4 percent. We have been working with managed care organizations for the last two months to identify provider rate reductions and changes to optional services, as allowable under the law. Last week Magellan announced the changes you described following approval from the department. The department and Magellan agree that there are no easy options to achieve the needed budget reductions. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.