BOISE, Idaho — Boise's North End community is mourning after a young girl was hit and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Harrison Boulevard and Ada Street.

Neighbors Call for Change After Deadly Harrison Boulevard Collision

The well-known boulevard, typically filled with families and trick-or-treaters in the fall, has now become a site of remembrance for the Washington Elementary student who died. Flowers, candles, and stuffed animals line the corner where neighbors and classmates have gathered to grieve.

“It was rattling, knowing it could have been one of my close friends,” said Gideon, a North Junior High student.

Cathie, a North End neighbor, said, “I think it’s having a huge impact, a big ripple effect on the North End."

“It’s everybody’s tragedy. It impacts us all. It’s a wake-up call,” added Mary, another neighbor.

“We were really devastated and so we decided to come by,” said Henry, a student at Washington Elementary.

By Wednesday, dozens of families, children, and neighbors had stopped by the growing memorial — leaving chalk messages, toys, and heartfelt notes in honor of the young girl.

While police do not list speed as a factor in the crash, some students say they’ve had close calls while biking or walking in the area.

“People just need to slow down because it just gets to a point where it's unsafe,” said Gideon. “Stay below the speed limit and stay safe. Just leave your phones out of your hands.”

Neighbors are now calling for improvements to make Harrison Boulevard safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Speed bumps and lights at the crosswalks; it would be expensive, but it would be worth it,” Gideon said.

“I would like to see the speed limit come down to 10, especially during commuting hours,” said Mary. “The streets are hard to navigate even when you’re really careful, you have to be on complete alert because anything can step into the road.”

“Slow down, look out for each other, be kind,” Cathie added. “You can’t be in a hurry, particularly with the increased traffic volumes that we have here. And I’m sorry that it’s taken this to have a public conversation about traffic in this area.”

Boise Police say the crash happened just after 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, when the driver of a pickup truck stopped at the sign on Ada Street and turned north onto Harrison Boulevard, colliding with the child as she crossed the street. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police have identified the driver as Elvin Ramos-Caballero, who was taken into ICE custody due to an outstanding federal warrant. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and no additional charges have been filed.