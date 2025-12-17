Chabad Jewish Center celebrates third night of Chanukah celebration, reflects on Bondi Beach tragedy

BOISE, Idaho — The story of Hanukkah centers on faith, perseverance and the belief that light can overcome darkness — a message that Jewish leaders say remains especially relevant today.

Tuesday night, families and friends from across the Treasure Valley gathered at the Chabad Jewish Center in Boise to celebrate the third night of Chanukah, also known as the Jewish Festival of Lights.

Boise's Jewish community celebrates holiday and reflects on recent tragedy

The evening brought together members of the local Jewish community for a kosher deli dinner, complete with latkes and sweet treats, followed by the traditional lighting of the menorah.

“My favorite part of Chanukah is eating donuts,” Ari said.

“My favorite part of Chanukah is lighting the menorah,” Laya added.

Rabbi Mendel Lifschitz, who led the ceremony, spoke about the deeper meaning of Chanukah and the importance of coming together, especially during difficult times.

Idaho News 6 Rabbi Mendel Lifschitz

“We're here tonight to be happy, to celebrate, to light up the darkness, to recognize, yes, there is darkness in the world, but everybody, Jews, non-Jews, everybody together, we can light up the darkness, we can make this world a better place,” Lifschitz said.

The celebration came amid a difficult week for Jewish communities worldwide following a deadly attack in Bondi Beach, Australia, that claimed at least 15 lives. During the event, Rabbi Lifschitz paused to pray for each of the victims and acknowledged the impact the tragedy has had on the local community.

Father and son kill at least 15 people in attack on Hanukkah event in Australia

“It's been a difficult week for Jewish people around the globe with the horrific attack in Sydney, and we have some friends that were affected and families that were killed. My colleague, my dear colleague Rabbi Eli Schlanger was murdered and so it hits very close to home,” Lifschitz said.

Boise Police provided additional security at Tuesday night’s gathering, offering reassurance to attendees as they celebrated.

The Treasure Valley community is invited to continue the celebrations with a fifth-night Hanukkah event Thursday at the Idaho State Capitol.