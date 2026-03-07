Neighbors push for safer walking routes to Hillcrest Elementary after Owyhee rezoning

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Neighbors near Hillcrest Elementary School on the Boise Bench are calling for safer walking and biking routes after students were rezoned from Owyhee Elementary, which transitioned into an early learning center for preschool-aged children this school year.

WATCH | What ACHD is planning for safer routes to Hillcrest Elementary—

Safer routes sought near Hillcrest Elementary after rezoning

The Ada County Highway District is now gathering public input as it explores options for improving pedestrian and bicycle safety in the area, with construction planned to begin in 2029.

RELATED | Inside look at the new Owyhee Early Childhood Learning Center

Holly Lammer has lived near Hillcrest Elementary for nearly three decades. Her own children attended the school, and she said road improvements in the surrounding area have been needed for years.

"Everybody knows this city has grown exponentially in the last 20 years, and they haven't done anything different around here to improve it, being more bike and pedestrian friendly," Lammer said.

Lammer said the rezoning of students from Owyhee to Hillcrest has made the need for safer routes even more urgent.

"There's no sidewalks there. A lot of cars would go way too fast down the neighborhood streets," Lammer said.

Lisa Brady, manager of the Safer Routes to School Program, said her organization worked with ACHD to add some safety features before the school year started.

"Got that rapid flashing beacon crossing at Greenbrier that was a rapid response project that ACHD did," Brady said.

Brady said more work is still needed before many families will feel comfortable letting their children walk or bike to school. One area of concern is the intersection of Roosevelt, Targee, and Hillcrest.

"The intersections are very offset. There are crosswalks on parts of that, and they're very long, and there's maybe limited stop signs in certain intersections that create speeding," Brady said.

ALSO READ | ACHD seeks community feedback on Hillcrest Elementary safety plan

Bella Loera with ACHD said the agency is considering changes to that intersection and the route leading to the school, but is still collecting input from nearby residents.

"One thing that we know, and this is a request from the Boise School District, is they'd like at least one sidewalk to go all the way from Owyhee Elementary to Hillcrest," Loera said.