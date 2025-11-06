Here’s how you can get a Thanksgiving meal this year if you’re in need — or help a local family who is

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — Families across the Treasure Valley are concerned about how to prepare for the holiday season, but neighbors are stepping up to make sure every family can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

"With things like this, how do you go from ‘we have a budget' to this month they've just decided we're not going to have anything," said Jasmine Frost, who is receiving a Thanksgiving Day box.

WATCH: How neighbors are helping each other this holiday season

Neighbors provide Thanksgiving meals during government shutdown food crisis

Alyssa Zimmerman, took it upon herself to start a Thanksgiving food box sponsorship through her 208 Mutual Aid Facebook group. Zimmerman helps to match families in need with those fortunate enough to give.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to have food on their table, they deserve the opportunity to celebrate a holiday the way that it's meant to be celebrated," Zimmerman said.

So far, 172 families have signed up, and 58 have already secured sponsors, including the Frost's. As a single mom and domestic violence survivor, Frost said SNAP benefits have been vital.

"I have a job. I work as hard as I can, but with the cost of living over here, there's only so much you can do," Frost said.

RELATED | Boise Bench families face food insecurity as November SNAP benefits delayed by government shutdown

For Frost, that box means her kids get to forget about their hardship long enough to enjoy a real holiday meal.

"As parents, we don't mind if we go without, but you never want your children to go without, and the government shutdown should never stop a family from being able to celebrate a holiday together," Frost said.

ALSO READ | Boise mom navigates SNAP benefit cuts as nonprofits step up for low-income families

Down the street, Rebecca Paterson is sponsoring a family even while out of work herself.

"I am a federal employee, so I am not working right now. I'm fortunate I live in a two-income family so we're in pretty good shape, so I figured right now I can provide this help," Paterson said.

She hopes to set an example for neighbors and feels now's the time to look out for each other.

"I think that this is definitely a hard fall because of the government shutdown. For SNAP recipients, who are already so vulnerable, that's a really big deal. I think it's really good for people to get used to the idea of helping their neighbors out," Paterson said.

If you are in need of a box or interested in being a sponsor, you can sign up on the 208 Food Mutual Aid Facebook.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.