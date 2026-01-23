Albertsons Boise Open presents checks to top charity partners

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — The Albertsons Boise Open raised more than $3 million for 40 different charities in 2025, with 10 organizations receiving special recognition and large checks at Hillcrest Country Club on Thursday morning.

The Women's and Children's Alliance was among the top recipients, earning recognition as fans' charity of choice. For the organization, which has seen grant funding decrease in recent years, the community support was particularly meaningful.

"It's really great to have this kind of support to be able to continue to offer not just that service, but all our services at no charge," said Bea Black with the WCA. "So, you know, our hotline, our court advocates, our case management, our clinical, it's all super important."

The Idaho Humane Society received just under $108,000 as one of the top recipients.

Albertsons representatives said the tournament demonstrates the generosity of the Treasure Valley community.

"Being able to give back to the local community is important for Albertsons, and it's important for our customers, so it's a win-win," said Heather Halpape with Albertsons.

The Albertsons Open will announce its 2026 music lineup in the coming months.

