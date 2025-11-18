SNAP recipient shares money-saving tips after government shutdown delayed benefits

BOISE BENCH, Idaho — After experiencing a 10-day delay in receiving her benefits during the recent government shutdown, a Boise Bench mother of three who depends on food stamps is sharing her strategies for stretching grocery dollars.

Emina Sadiki, who relies on SNAP benefits due to health complications that prevent her from working, had to get creative to feed her family when her food stamp funds were delayed. Now that her benefits have arrived, she's using the experience to help other recipients prepare for unexpected situations.

"It was actually a big relief, but it wasn't impulsive like it used to be before," Sadiki said. "It was, 'oh, I got my funds, but let's be very careful now.'"

WATCH | How to make SNAP benefits go further—

SNAP recipient shares grocery savings tips after benefit delays

During the 10-day wait, Sadiki found ways to make meals at home instead of buying processed foods.

"The kids would like a lot of chips before, but that's just not a very good option," Sadiki said. "So I've been spending time with my kids at the same time, but also making chips at home."

Once her benefits arrived, Sadiki maximized her purchasing power through strategic shopping techniques. She combined manufacturer coupons with store electronic coupons and focused heavily on clearance items.

"I brought a huge stack of coupons, plus I had my electronic coupons from Fred Meyer," Sadiki said. "I did a lot of clearance shopping. A lot. I got almost $500 worth of groceries for less than $123."

During a recent shopping trip, Sadiki demonstrated her approach by pointing out deals throughout the store. She found salad toppers marked down from $3-4 to just $1, bread reduced from $5 to $2.49, and meat discounted from $12.86 to $8.36.

"So, some people don't think it's a huge savings, but dollar by dollar, and it racks up," Sadiki said.

Sadiki believes taking time to shop strategically can help SNAP recipients make their benefits last longer and prepare for potential disruptions.

"There's nothing wrong with any of this food," Sadiki said. "It's just people aren't used to taking the time cause everyone's in such a hurry, but if you just take a little bit of time and look, you'll notice amazing savings."

Her advice for other recipients is to remain mindful of spending habits.

"Just be very mindful how you spend because today is great, but tomorrow could not be," Sadiki said.

Sadiki also pointed out that everyday essentials like diapers, medication, toilet paper, and even toys often end up on clearance.

“They’re just on clearance because they have too much,” Sadiki said. “Making it possible for it to have a second life versus just going in the garbage.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said full EBT benefits should appear on cards by Tuesday for anyone still waiting.

